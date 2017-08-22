Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra poll: IPAC wants INEC to provide level playing field

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chief Bartho Igwedibe, the Chairman of the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) in Anambra, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field for the smooth conduct of the Nov.18 governorship election in Anambra. Igwedibe, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday in Awka, said that INEC was critical in ensuring a…

