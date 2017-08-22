Anambra poll: IPAC wants INEC to provide level playing field

Chief Bartho Igwedibe, the Chairman of the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) in Anambra, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field for the smooth conduct of the Nov.18 governorship election in Anambra. Igwedibe, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday in Awka, said that INEC was critical in ensuring a…

The post Anambra poll: IPAC wants INEC to provide level playing field appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

