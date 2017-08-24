Anambra poll: Offodile to pursue ambition in another party

By Vincent Ujumadu

CHIEF Chudi Offodile, who resigned from the United Progressive Party, UPP, in the wake of the party’s controversial primary in Awka has said that he would pursue his governorship ambition in another political party.

Though the former member of the House of Representatives for Awka North and South did not name the party, he had asked his supporters to wait for further directive.

Offodile withdrew from the primary before the commencement of accreditation of delegates for the primary when, according to him, he noticed what he described as discrepancies and doctoring of the original list of delegates for the primary.

One of the delegates for the primary, Mr. MaduabuchI Uwakwe, who was the UPP chairman of the party in Owerre Ezukala in Orumba South local government area died during a stampede following the use of teargas canisters on the crowd by the police.

Offodile said: “I consider it unconscionable for the party to have carried on with the primaries under the circumstances. I have noted the willful and corrupt manipulation in the party, but it is the display of gross insensitivity to the life of a party member that has made me reconsider my membership of UPP.

“But this is not the end of the governorship ambition as we will still be in the race for the November 18 election.”

The post Anambra poll: Offodile to pursue ambition in another party appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

