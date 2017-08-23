Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra poll: We are working hard to win — Chidoka Campaign

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

THE Osita Chidoka Campaign office, yesterday, affirmed that it was set to win the election having crossed the first hurdle of the United Progressive Party (UPP) primary.

Chief Osita Chidoka

The campaign in a statement appreciating the support of followers of its standard bearer said that the “unmatched support for Osita Chidoka indeed goes to show without equivocation that our people still identify, value and reward the undying Biafran spirit of hard work, resilience, and determination.

“This campaign office appreciates the labour and sacrifices of our supporters and volunteers who accompanied our candidate as he campaigned vigorously, day and night, touring all the 326 electoral wards and the 21 local governments in the state, reaching all delegates and members of the UPP across board ahead of the primary. Indeed, it is an incontrovertible fact that with our very extensive mobilization, even if the UPP had conducted a direct primary with every member of the party as delegate, Chief Osita Chidoka would have still won overwhelmingly, given his hard work and the backing of committed party members.”

