Anambra poll: We need a youth as candidate, Onitsha traders warn APC

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Onitsha Traders Consultative Forum, OTCF, has charged APC delegates to ensure that they follow the nationwide agitation for the emergence of youths in leadership saying that whatever decision they make on Saturday would make or mar the party.

The OTCF declaration followed a meeting presided over by the chairman of the body, Chief Vin Obi where they also urged the youths not to throw support towards the highest bidder.

In their declaration following the meeting, the body urged voters to consider aspirants they are familiar with and those who are youths who have impacted upon the state in the past. They said: “the present agitation going on in the country is asking for the emergence of youths in the leadership positions, so Anambra State should not be found wanting in the campaign for having youths at the helm of affairs, and APC delegates must put that into consideration, the choice they make on Saturday will make or mar them.

“We are, however, advising the APC delegates in the state not to cast their votes to the highest bidder, but should consider the aspirant who grew up with them, schooled, lives, know them and their families. They should not consider Abuja politicians who live overseas and only come home once in a while.

“The aspirants the delegates should consider are grassroots politicians, who do what they promise, those who have impacted on the lives of the people with the little positions they occupy, those who have the plan for the better welfare of the people, especially, the masses.

“The delegates should not vote those who will boast of whom they helped in securing appointments when in actual sense they did not make any contributions towards the appointments of the people they claim to have helped.

“Anambra people have come of age to know who will make the state better and even more than the present way it is, and we expect the delegates to vote for the emancipation of the people of the state from poverty.”

The post Anambra poll: We need a youth as candidate, Onitsha traders warn APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

