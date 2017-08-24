Anambra poll: Wike, Fayose right persons for PDP congress in Anambra — Nwosu

THE chairman of the caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State, Professor Alphonsus Nwosu has said that Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Chief Ayodele Fayose, were the right people to handle the PDP congress in Anambra State, having passed through similar experiences.

Nwosu observed that many stakeholders in the state still thought that it would be business as usual, but the two governors and other panel members surely stood their feet on ground to ensure that the right things were done.

Meanwhile, reports from the various local government areas of the state indicated that the election of the three member delegates was devoid of the usual conflicts.

The congresses were held at the designated venues, and political watchers said this might not be unconnected with the warning by the Wike committee on Monday that any aspirant and supporters that fomented trouble would be disqualified.

Already, the appeal committee on the ward congress is on ground to entertain complaints from aggrieved party members.

The post Anambra poll: Wike, Fayose right persons for PDP congress in Anambra — Nwosu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

