Anambra State Governor Releases Financial Support To Mission Hospitals
His Excellency chief Willie Obiano. executive governor of Anambra state today dolled out financial support to mission owned Hospitals operating in the state. in furtherance of the partnership in with the mission hospitals to to creating a better and improved health care services in the state, which currently enjoys the number one spot.
This however isn’t the first time the state is intervening in support mission based establishments in the state, including mission schools. below are the different sums for each of the denominations in the state.
15 million for Pentecostal church hospitals
84 million for the Anglican church hospitals
159 million for Catholic Church hospitals
