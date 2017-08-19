Anambraguber: 5,000 delegates to participate in APC primaries

Pages Navigation Menu

Over 5000 delegates are to participate in the party primary of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra state, which has now been shifted to August 26, 2017. The state chairman of the party, Mr. EmekaIbeh who announced this in a press briefing in Awka yesterday also said that the 12 aspirants who bought forms, were […]

