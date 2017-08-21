Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ANC top brass meets its Lower South Coast region over the suspension of its powers – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

ANC top brass meets its Lower South Coast region over the suspension of its powers
Mail & Guardian
The ANC's Lower South Coast region in KwaZulu-Natal has met with the governing party's national working committee in a bid to have the suspension of its powers by the provincial leadership set aside. The meeting was held in the south coast town of Port …
'ANC NEC shouldn't have allowed 2015 KZN conference to happen'Eyewitness News
WATCH: Crowds chant in support of Cyril Ramaphosa at Gamalakhe ANC cadre's meetingSouth Coast Herald

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.