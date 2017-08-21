ANC top brass meets its Lower South Coast region over the suspension of its powers – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
ANC top brass meets its Lower South Coast region over the suspension of its powers
Mail & Guardian
The ANC's Lower South Coast region in KwaZulu-Natal has met with the governing party's national working committee in a bid to have the suspension of its powers by the provincial leadership set aside. The meeting was held in the south coast town of Port …
'ANC NEC shouldn't have allowed 2015 KZN conference to happen'
WATCH: Crowds chant in support of Cyril Ramaphosa at Gamalakhe ANC cadre's meeting
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!