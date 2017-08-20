Andres Iniesta Confirms He Hasn’t Renewed Barcelona Contract, Considering Future – Bleacher Report
|
Bleacher Report
|
Andres Iniesta Confirms He Hasn't Renewed Barcelona Contract, Considering Future
Bleacher Report
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has confirmed he's thinking about his future before he makes a decision on signing the contract renewal offered to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. The 21-year club veteran spoke to Spanish newspaper El Pais (h/t …
Andres Iniesta 'considering his future' at Barcelona
Andres Iniesta reveals he wants to quit Barcelona this summer
Barcelona exodus? Club legend Andres Iniesta 'considering future' at the Nou Camp
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!