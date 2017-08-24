The Latest: Angola Opposition Party Claims Vote Is Narrow – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
The Latest: Angola Opposition Party Claims Vote Is Narrow
U.S. News & World Report
The Latest: Angola opposition party claims it trails ruling party by 7 percent in vote results. Aug. 24, 2017, at 10:28 a.m.. MORE. LinkedIn · StumbleUpon · Google +; Cancel. The Latest: Angola Opposition Party Claims Vote Is Narrow …
Angola voted for first leader in 38 years
Report: Angola's ruling party claims victory in election
Angola's ruling party 'claims victory in election'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!