Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Latest: Angola Opposition Party Claims Vote Is Narrow – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


U.S. News & World Report

The Latest: Angola Opposition Party Claims Vote Is Narrow
U.S. News & World Report
The Latest: Angola opposition party claims it trails ruling party by 7 percent in vote results. Aug. 24, 2017, at 10:28 a.m.. MORE. LinkedIn · StumbleUpon · Google +; Cancel. The Latest: Angola Opposition Party Claims Vote Is Narrow …
Angola voted for first leader in 38 yearseNCA
Report: Angola's ruling party claims victory in electionBluefield Daily Telegraph
Angola's ruling party 'claims victory in election'Belfast Telegraph
Coastweek –New Vision –Eyewitness News –Atlanta Black Star
all 76 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.