#AngolaDecides: Defense Minister Joao Lourenco declared winner of Angola poll

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Angola’s MPLA party has claimed a widely expected election victory, setting the stage for a change of leadership since 1979. The victory means Defense Minister Joao Lourenco will be the country’s next president after being picked by the party to replace President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who is stepping down after leading Angola for the past […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

