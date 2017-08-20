Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angolan president to step down at election after 38 years – Financial Times

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Financial Times

Angolan president to step down at election after 38 years
Financial Times
After almost four decades in which he led Angola through civil war and an oil-fuelled boom, President José Eduardo dos Santos will step down at elections this week. Mr dos Santos's departure will be significant in a country that has known only two
Angolans to vote as Zuma basks in SADC limelightDaily Nation
Angola on cusp of change after 40-year journey from Marxism to crony capitalismThe Guardian
Angola's ruling MPLA calls for continuity in final election rallyReuters Africa
Bloomberg –Investing.com
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.