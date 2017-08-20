Angolan president to step down at election after 38 years – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
Angolan president to step down at election after 38 years
Financial Times
After almost four decades in which he led Angola through civil war and an oil-fuelled boom, President José Eduardo dos Santos will step down at elections this week. Mr dos Santos's departure will be significant in a country that has known only two …
Angolans to vote as Zuma basks in SADC limelight
Angola on cusp of change after 40-year journey from Marxism to crony capitalism
Angola's ruling MPLA calls for continuity in final election rally
