Angolans to vote as Zuma basks in SADC limelight – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Angolans to vote as Zuma basks in SADC limelight
Daily Nation
Supporters of Angola President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and The People's Movement for the Liberation presidential candidate Joao Lourenco gather during the closing campaign rally in Luanda, on August 19, 2017, ahead of the elections. The ruling MPLA …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!