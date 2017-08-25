Pages Navigation Menu

Angola’s opposition rejects ruling party’s “big vote” lead

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

Angola’s main opposition on Friday rejected provisional election results that gave the ruling party a significant lead, saying the numbers had not been gathered transparently and did not tally with their own count. After a peaceful parliamentary election on Wednesday, the ruling MPLA’s former defense minister, Joao Lourenco, is expected to become Angola’s first new president for 38 years, replacing Jose Eduardo dos Santos who, however, will remain party leader. The National Electoral Commission said on Thursday, said 64 per cent of the votes had been counted.

