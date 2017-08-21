Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Annie Idibia shares lovely vacation photos with her daughters – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Annie Idibia shares lovely vacation photos with her daughters
NAIJ.COM
Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and her girls are vacationing in Dubai. While they have the time of their lives, Annie shared a lovely photo of them as she sent love to her fans. READ ALSO: Good News! Funke Akindele pregnant with first child (photos).
#GirlsTrip: Annie Idibia and her daughters are having a fun girls-only vacationNigerian Entertainment Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.