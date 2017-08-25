Another top politician joins the PDP ( Read full story )

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

Former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected from the Accord Party. A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) in the state, Mr Seyi Makinde, also joined the PDP on Thursday in Ibadan, when Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, visited the Oyo capital. …

