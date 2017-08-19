Anthony Joshua breaks silence on Wladimir Klitschko’s retirement – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Anthony Joshua breaks silence on Wladimir Klitschko's retirement
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian-born World Boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has finally spoken on the retirement of Ukrainian boxer, Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua said Klitschko's decision to retire and decline a rematch was a “massive” disappointment.
Klitschsko's Retirement: “Massive” Disappointment for Anthony Joshua
I'm disappointed Klitschko retired –Joshua
Anthony Joshua reveals massive disappointment at Wladimir Klitschko's retirement
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!