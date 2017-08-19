Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua breaks silence on Wladimir Klitschko’s retirement – Daily Post Nigeria

Aug 19, 2017


Anthony Joshua breaks silence on Wladimir Klitschko's retirement
Nigerian-born World Boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has finally spoken on the retirement of Ukrainian boxer, Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua said Klitschko's decision to retire and decline a rematch was a “massive” disappointment.
