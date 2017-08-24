Pages Navigation Menu

Anti-Buhari protesters shift focus to Diezani, demand her extradition

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

OurMumuDonDo movement, the coalition of groups that asked President Muhammdu Buhari to resign or return to the country, has demanded the extradition of former Minister for Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke This is contained in a joint statement on Friday issued by co-conveners, Charles Oputa and Deji Adeyanju. They said plans have been concluded to hold a […]

