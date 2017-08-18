Antonio Conte gives green light to Chelsea’s £25m Antonio Candreva deal – report – Daily Star
Antonio Conte gives green light to Chelsea's £25m Antonio Candreva deal – report
The Blues boss is desperate to bolster his squad with the transfer window set to close in 13 days. He's brought in four players but his squad looks paper thin. This is partly due to injury and suspention but plenty of players have left Stamford Bridge …
Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Conte closes in on deal for Inter Milan's Antonio Candreva
Antonio Conte gives green light for Chelsea to sign Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva in £25m deal
A realistic idea of how Chelsea could line up against Tottenham (Picture: Metro.co.uk)
