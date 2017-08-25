Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Antonio Conte reveals Eden Hazard injury progress and update on when he hopes to have star back – Football.London

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Football.London

Antonio Conte reveals Eden Hazard injury progress and update on when he hopes to have star back
Football.London
Antonio Conte has revealed that he hopes to have Eden Hazard back from injury after the international break – but has admitted he won't be rushing the star back. The winger has been called up for international duty by Roberto Martinez for the upcoming …
Chelsea injury news: Fans outraged as star player could go on international dutyCaughtOffside

all 39 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.