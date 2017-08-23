Apapa Gridlock: LASTMA Establishes Operation Keep Traffic Moving

P.M. News

Mr Chris Olakpe, the LASTMA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said the authority had been working assiduously to reduce gridlocks in Apapa and its environs. “LASTMA has been assisting in the movement of traffic in Apapa by trying to streamline traffic; it …

Gridlock Returns To Apapa Wharf Axis The Tide



all 2 news articles »