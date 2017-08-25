APC Appoints Ojudu Chairman of Anambra Primary Monitoring Committee

– In consideration of his strength of character and track record The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Sen Babafemi Ojudu has been appointed as Chairman of a team of party top shots to monitor the party’s primary in Anambra on Saturday. A letter issued at the APC headquarters yesterday stated that his “selection is in consideration of his strength of character and track record”

