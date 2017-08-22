APC charges Nigerians to identify with Buhari

ALL PROGRESSIVES Congress, APC, has charged Nigerians to identify with the calls by President Muhammadu Buhari, who on Monday in a national broadcast tasked the citizens on deepening national integration. Expressing satisfaction over the president’s concise emphasis on the unity of the country, deputy national chairman of APC (north), Senator Lawal Shuaibu told journalists on […]

