APC chieftain advises Buhari to return to London for treatment – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
APC chieftain advises Buhari to return to London for treatment
NAIJ.COM
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to return to London to seek further medical treatment. READ ALSO: CAN lauds Buhari's nationwide broadcast. Udeogaranya gave …
Cabinet reshuffle long overdue —Okorocha
Ondo APC youths organise rally for Buhari's return
Youth leaders beg Buhari to convene national dialogue over ethnic tensions
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!