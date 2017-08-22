Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC chieftain advises Buhari to return to London for treatment – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

APC chieftain advises Buhari to return to London for treatment
NAIJ.COM
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to return to London to seek further medical treatment. READ ALSO: CAN lauds Buhari's nationwide broadcast. Udeogaranya gave …
Cabinet reshuffle long overdue —OkorochaVanguard
Ondo APC youths organise rally for Buhari's returnTVC News
Youth leaders beg Buhari to convene national dialogue over ethnic tensionsAmoré (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.