APC chieftain bemoans ‘political imbalance’

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—THE 2015 deputy governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief V. O. Abanum has lamented what he said was imbalance in Nigeria’s political structure.

He told newsmen at Emu-Uno, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state that there was a need for more states and local government areas to be created for equality among the various geo-political zones.

He said restructuring takes more than words and media agitation, as he frowned at a situation where some geo-political zones have more states and councils than others.

“This shows the extent to which those regions benefit more from the national cake than the others,” Abanum said.

On 2019 general election, he said APC had repositioned itself to unseat PDP, but advised leaders of the party to shun imposition of candidates and work towards internal democracy and sustenance of the ideals of the party.

