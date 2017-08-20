APC destroying traditional institution in Ibadanland – Accord party alleges

The Oyo State chapter of Accord Party on Sunday took a swipe on the recent report of Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state to review the Olubadan Chieftaincy declaration which recommended 32 beaded crown Obas in Ibadanland. The party alleged that by coming out with such report, “The […]

APC destroying traditional institution in Ibadanland – Accord party alleges

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

