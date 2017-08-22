Pages Navigation Menu

APC inaugurates seven-member reconciliation committee for Kogi

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday in Abuja, inaugurated a seven-member reconciliation committee for the party’s Kogi chapter. According to a statement issued by Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, the APC National Publicity Secretary, the committee is chaired by Gen. Idris Garba, while the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Mr Victor…

