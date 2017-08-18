APC: Inauguration of Bayelsa chairman turns bloody, one dead, others injured

One person was reportedly killed and others injured during an attack that occurred at Friday’s inauguration of the acting chairman of Bayelsa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). National leadership of the APC had appointed Joseph Fafi as the acting Chairman. The appointment followed the expulsion of former chairman, Tiwei Orunimighe; his deputy, Eddy […]

