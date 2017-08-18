Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC: Inauguration of Bayelsa chairman turns bloody, one dead, others injured

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

One person was reportedly killed and others injured during an attack that occurred at Friday’s inauguration of the acting chairman of Bayelsa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). National leadership of the APC had appointed Joseph Fafi as the acting Chairman. The appointment followed the expulsion of former chairman, Tiwei Orunimighe; his deputy, Eddy […]

APC: Inauguration of Bayelsa chairman turns bloody, one dead, others injured

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.