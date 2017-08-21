Pages Navigation Menu

APC lauds NASS on tenement rates approval for AMAC

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, has commended the National Assembly for approving the collection of tenement rates by area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, which was suspended by the lawmakers for about 10 months. Chairman of the APC in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Alhaji Abbas Baba gave the commendation at a press briefing […]

