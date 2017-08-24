APC playing politics of do-or-die – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state plays politics of do-or-die. The PDP stated this while expressing concern over the increase perpetration of violence within the state by the APC. The PDP in a statement by its Bayelsa State Chairman, Cleopas Moses, after its […]

APC playing politics of do-or-die – PDP

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

