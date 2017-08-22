Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC reacts to President’s nationwide broadcast

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said that President Muhammdu Buhari’s broadcast to the nation on Monday morning, addressed the core issues creating a lot of disquiet in the nation. Chief Odigie-Oyegun said this at the APC secretariat in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists. “Any leader […]

APC reacts to President’s nationwide broadcast

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.