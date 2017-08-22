APC restates commitment to restructuring

• Says no zoning of Anambra governorship ticket

• Fayose assures PDP aspirants of fairness in polls

• Northern leaders caution against throwing stones at Buhari, party

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated its determination to ensure the restructuring of the country. Spokesperson of the party, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this while reacting to the report credited to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alleging that the APC was deceiving Nigerians on the issue of restructuring the polity.

Abdullahi said the PDP lacked moral rectitude to question APC’s sincerity on the issue, adding that the inclusion of restructuring the polity in its manifesto, as well as even going ahead to constitute a high-powered committee, speaks volume of the party’s commitment.

He also faulted reports in a section of the media that the party had zoned the governorship ticket in Anambra State to a particular area of the state.

The spokesman stated that the party remained committed to providing equal opportunity for all the aspirants to compete freely and democratically at the primaries billed to hold on Saturday.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr. Ayo Fayose, has assured members of the party of fairness, transparency and justice in party affairs.

Fayose, who spoke in Asaba on his way to Anambra for the party’s governorship primaries, said the leadership of the PDP is currently re-strategising to ensure success in future elections.

The Ekiti State governor, who congratulated the President on his return from his medical vacation, urged the Buhari-led APC government to face governance squarely and deliver the gains of democracy to the people.

In another development, prominent northern leaders have refuted claims by some politicians in the country that the APC government is clueless.

In a communiqué issued at the weekend and read by Chairman of APC United Front, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, the leaders said: “The APC government is not clueless. It is on course to creating an inclusive and broad-based economy that offers opportunities and jobs to all our people.”

They described the 16 years of PDP government as a political earthquake in Nigeria’s history. Meanwhile, a PDP stalwart in Delta State and one-time senator, Chief Ighoyota Amori, has urged Deltans to maintain the spirit of fairness in their political dealings.

Amori stated this at his country home in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local, during a strategic meeting with a delegation of Team Ibori For Okowa 2019.

Also, the Bayelsa State Chapter of the PDP has alleged that the recorded violence, which has characterised APC activities in the state, was an embarrassment to Bayelsans and a threat to grassroots democracy.

Addressing the journalists yesterday after the state executive meeting, the state PDP chairman, Cleopas Moses, said they were worried about repeated cases of violence in the state resulting into loss of innocent lives and destruction of property.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

