APC says no zoning of Anambra governorship

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied a report that the Party has zoned the governorship ticket in Anambra state to a particular part of the state. “This report is false,” Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary said in a statement on Monday morning. “The Party has not taken any such decision.

