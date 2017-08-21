Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC says no zoning of Anambra governorship

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied a report that the Party has zoned the governorship ticket in Anambra state to a particular part of the state. “This report is false,” Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary said in a statement on Monday morning. “The Party has not taken any such decision.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.