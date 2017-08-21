Pages Navigation Menu

APC sets up committee to resolve Kogi crisis

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a seven-man reconciliation committee to resolve the crisis rocking the Kogi State chapter of the Party. The seven-man committee is chaired by Idris Garba, while the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, is the secretary. Other members are Don Etiebet, Patricia Etteh, Rufai Garba, Umar Lawan Kareto, […]

