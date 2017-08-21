APC sets up committee to resolve Kogi crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a seven-man reconciliation committee to resolve the crisis rocking the Kogi State chapter of the Party. The seven-man committee is chaired by Idris Garba, while the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, is the secretary. Other members are Don Etiebet, Patricia Etteh, Rufai Garba, Umar Lawan Kareto, […]

APC sets up committee to resolve Kogi crisis

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

