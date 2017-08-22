APC Sets Up Committee To Resolve Melaye-Bello Conflict In Kogi State – SaharaReporters.com

APC Sets Up Committee To Resolve Melaye-Bello Conflict In Kogi State
SaharaReporters.com
Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has inaugurated a seven-member reconciliation committee to end the feud. by News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) Aug 22, 2017. The warring factions of the ruling All …
Yahaya Bello : APC inaugurates seven-member reconciliation committee for Kogi
APC Set To Resolve Crisis Between Gov. Bello And Sen. Dino Melaye
APC begins process to reconcile Bello, Melaye
