APC unity sacrosanct, says Onyeama

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama says the unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State is sacrosanct as the party prepares for future elections in the state.

Onyeama said this in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant on Communications, Mr Favour Eze, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Enugu.

He said in the statement that preparations for both the Nov. 4, 2017 local government and 2019 polls should be given the seriousness they deserved.

He noted especially the challenges involved as the party strives to unseat the incumbent administration in the state at the 2019 polls.

“In view of this, the unity of the party in the state is sacrosanct as we prepare to build a solid base preparatory to the council polls and future elections.”

The minister said that it was unacceptable that the party would be torn to factions at a time it had made inroads into all segments of the state and urged the opposing factions to sheath their swords.

Onyeama said that as the highest ranking political office holder from the state, he had dedicated his time and resources in ensuring that the APC built on the successes of the past few months.

On the outcome of the recently concluded non-elective local government congress of the party in the state, he called for calm, adding that efforts were on to calm frayed nerves.

It would be recalled that the exercise had produced separate delegates’ lists with each of the factions claiming to be the authentic one.

The minister said that he had not taken sides with any of the factions but was working to resolve the crisis and restore unity among party members.

“We acknowledge that two separate delegates’ lists were produced during the non-elective local government congress of the party in the state and we are working to resolve the matter.”

The minister said that he had concluded plans to meet with the two factions on Aug. 28 during which all contentious issues would be resolved.

Onyeama gave an assurance that party faithful in the state would continue to give unalloyed support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

