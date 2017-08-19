APC Welcomes Buhari Back to Nigeria, Thanks Osinbajo for Competent Leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back home to the country after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

The Party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, thanked the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari.

The APC commended Osinbajo especially for his effort in uniting the country and driving the recovery of the national economy.

“The APC also thanks all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, assuring them that the APC-led Federal Government is poised to fulfill all the electoral promises the Party made to Nigerians”, the statement concluded.

