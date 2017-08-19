APC welcomes Buhari, salutes Osinbajo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after he spent 105 days in London, UK for medical vacation. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party commended the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery […]

