APC welcomes Buhari, salutes Osinbajo

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after he spent 105 days in London, UK for medical vacation. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party commended the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery […]

