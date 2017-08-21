APGA crisis: Agbaso approaches S-Court – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
APGA crisis: Agbaso approaches S-Court
Vanguard
ABUJA—The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, is far from being over as the faction led by Chief Martin Agbaso has approached the Supreme Court, seeking nullification of the Appeal Court verdict, which reinstated Dr …
APGA Crisis: Agbaso Heads to Supreme Court
Anambra election: Agbaso faction of APGA holds primary election Monday
Kwara APGA passes vote of confidence on national leadership
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!