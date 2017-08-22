APGA Petitions NJC against Enugu Judge

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has written a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) against an Enugu High Court Judge, Justice A. R. Ozoemenam, who handled a case on the intra party crisis rocking APGA.

In the petition, which was dated July 28, the party sought for the intervention of the NJC and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the issuance of the order of mandamus by Justice Ozoemenam and if found guilty sanction him.

THISDAY gathered Tuesday from a party source, who confirmed that the CJN had written back to the party acknowledging the receipt of the petition and assured it that action is being taken on the matter.

When contacted on the issue, APGA’s National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, said the party saw the action of the judge as totally uncalled for and embarrassing to law.

Oye said: “I was taken aback because I know that mandamus order should come based on an earlier order that has been brazenly flouted. That is when the mandamus order is issued to compel the authorities to ensure that the judgment was implemented. But in this case, there was no previous order or judgment. So from where did he get the judgment? So we thought that the order was fraudulently obtained because those involved did everything to make it impossible for us to get the order vacated.”

Details later…

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

