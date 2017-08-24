Appeal Court sacks Sekibo

The Appeal Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Sen. George Sekibo challenging the judgment of the Rivers State National Election Tribunal which removed him as the senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District. The court dismissed his charge stating that it lacks merit and failed to show any reason why the decision of the […]

