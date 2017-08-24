Appeal Court upholds removal of George Sekibo as Senator

The Appeal Court on Thursday, dismissed an appeal filed by Sen. George Sekibo, challenging the judgment of the Rivers State National Election Tribunal which sacked him as Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District. According to the Appellate Court, Sekibo’s appeal lacks merit as it did not show any reason why the decision of the lower […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

