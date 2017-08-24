Pages Navigation Menu

Appeal Court upholds removal of George Sekibo as Senator

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Appeal Court on Thursday, dismissed an appeal filed by Sen. George Sekibo, challenging the judgment of the Rivers State National Election Tribunal which sacked him as Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District. According to the Appellate Court, Sekibo’s appeal lacks merit as it did not show any reason why the decision of the lower […]

