Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Appointees at Flagstaff House Making ‘Filthy Money’- Kennedy Agyapong – Peace FM Online

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Appointees at Flagstaff House Making 'Filthy Money'- Kennedy Agyapong
Peace FM Online
New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyapong continues to descend on some appointees of the current government observing that their actions and inactions are disgracing the party he labored for. On Oman Fm's Boiling Point on Thursday, …
Nana Addo's appointees making filthy money – Kennedy AgyapongYEN.COM.GH

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.