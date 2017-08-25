Appointees at Flagstaff House Making ‘Filthy Money’- Kennedy Agyapong – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Appointees at Flagstaff House Making 'Filthy Money'- Kennedy Agyapong
Peace FM Online
New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyapong continues to descend on some appointees of the current government observing that their actions and inactions are disgracing the party he labored for. On Oman Fm's Boiling Point on Thursday, …
Nana Addo's appointees making filthy money – Kennedy Agyapong
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!