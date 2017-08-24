Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Are these models the next Miranda Kerr? Georgia Fowler, Victoria Lee confirmed for Victoria’s Secret 2017 – NEWS.com.au

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NEWS.com.au

Are these models the next Miranda Kerr? Georgia Fowler, Victoria Lee confirmed for Victoria's Secret 2017
NEWS.com.au
FANTASY bras, angel wings and a lot of cleavage — the first faces to be cast in the 2017 Victoria's Secret runway show are here. Aussie models Kelly Gale and Victoria Lee, and New Zealand-born Georgia Fowler have made the cut for this year's catwalk.
Introducing the new Angels! Models are seen leaving Victoria's Secret Fashion Show auditions with congratulatory rosesDaily Mail
Nigerian model Mayowa Nicholas to walk in Victoria's Secret fashion showTheCable
This is the simple diet Victoria's Secret models follow to stay in killer shapeDaily Star
Harper’s BAZAAR Australia –New Zealand Herald –W Magazine –Glamour
all 47 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.