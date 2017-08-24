Are these models the next Miranda Kerr? Georgia Fowler, Victoria Lee confirmed for Victoria’s Secret 2017 – NEWS.com.au
|
NEWS.com.au
|
Are these models the next Miranda Kerr? Georgia Fowler, Victoria Lee confirmed for Victoria's Secret 2017
NEWS.com.au
FANTASY bras, angel wings and a lot of cleavage — the first faces to be cast in the 2017 Victoria's Secret runway show are here. Aussie models Kelly Gale and Victoria Lee, and New Zealand-born Georgia Fowler have made the cut for this year's catwalk.
