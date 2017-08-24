Arewa Youths Suspends October 1 Quit notice to Igbos









A coalition of Arewa Youths on,following its popular ‘Kaduna declaration,’ that demanded for the relocation of the Igbos resident in Northern part of the country had on Thursday in a press briefing suspended the said action.

Abdulazeez Suleima,the spokesperson for the Northern Emancipation Network at a World Press briefing which comprises of both Northern and Ibos representatives late Thursday in Abuja said‎,”As a consequence of these vigorous engagements and as cultured people with tradition of respect for our national values,leaders and elders,we are today pleased to announce the immediate suspendion of the relocation clause otherwise referred to as the quit notice from Kaduna declaration”

According to him,”This suspension we are to say is also out of respect for an in reaffirmation of our allegiance to one united,peaceful and prosperous Nigeria and in our unshaken confidence in the political will and sincere committment of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari to take a holistic look at all the concerns we raised”

He pointed out further that the ‘Kaduna Declaration’ has achieved most of its major objectives,c‎hief among which include forcing the hitherto deliberately neglected dangerous Biafran issue to the front burner of the nation’s discussion agenda.

‎Speaking further on how future concerns of ethnic tensions could be addressed,he notes that:”Allow the Igbo and support them to hold a referendum to decide their future either as Nigerians or as Biafrans in view of the fact that the population of the Ibos that support Biafra is far larger than the few who appear to be against it.

“We are opposed to war with any part of the country and we are opposed to any situation that will lead to war,he noted.

Also,”One of the key reasons why Biafra should be allowed to hold a referendum is because the principle of self-determination has,since Wolrd war 11 become a part ‎of the United Nation’s Charter,which states in Article 2 that one of the purposes of the UN is”to develop friednly relations among nation’s based on respect for the principle of ewaul rights and and self-determination of people”

Other terms as pointed out by the group is that:” Relevant laws and enforcement agencies should carry out a careful,lawful and purposive search of all suspected premises in the North in which IPOB‎ sympathisers might be amassing arms.This is necessary because since the declaration of war by IPOB,rhere had been causes of interception of caches of arms concealed and smuggled into some parts of northern Nigeria.

According to the group,”We insist on immediate steps to be taken for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and for his appropriate prosecution while calling on the Nigerian Senate to demand that all Senators who stood surety for him in Court rescind their bond or suspended accordingly‎”

‎The group further demanded total closure of all open drug markets operating in Northern Nigeria and the immediate implementation of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines(NDDG) as contained in the 2nd Edition 2012 developed ny the federal Ministry of Health which did not include cordinated Wholesale Centres.

They add also that the step should be followed up by the implementation of health insurance scheme at all levels and making rhe drugs available at the health centres in Northern Nigeria to help eliminate nefarious activitiies.

“The government should come up with clear laws on hate speech,which should remain in place to contain other individuals or groups whose way of agitation is to engage speech capable of disrupting peace and harmony”

‎Also Governor Kashim Shettima,of Borno state governor and the Chairman of Northern governor’s forum lauded the step taken by the group noting that the Northern governor’s believed in the Unity of Nigeria.

“We are here to support the reverse position taken by the Arewa youths.We are here to politely but meticulously ensure that we politely monitor that the quit notice is withdrawn.

People would want to ask,why are we interested in the quit notice of the Arewa youths. We simply want to address a situation whereby some hoodlums will take advantage of the Quit notice and go after the lives and properties of every Nigerian,living in any 19 Northern states.We don’t also want to create room for reactions of reprisal in 17 Southern states.

In this our country,issues of religion and ethnicism are always catalyst of violence and we want to avoid that”Shettima noted.

‎Meanwhile signatories to the World Press conference include:Natura Ashir Shariff-for Arewa Citizens Action for change;Shettima Yerima-for Arewa Consultative Forum;Abdul-Azeez Suleima-For Northern Emancipation Network;Aminu Adam-For Arewa Youth Development Foundation.

Also in the signatory include:Joshua Viashman-for Northern Youth vanguard;Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi-for Arewa student forum;Muhammad Bello Nawaila-for Arewa intellectual league;Mohammed A.Mohammed-for Northern Youths stakeholders forum;Nathaniel Ajagena Adigizi-for Northern Central People’s front.

Others are:Mohammed Tasiu Pantami-for North East Assembly;Balarabe Rufai-for Arewa stakeholders parley;Emmanuel Danjuma-for North East Unity forum;Mohammed Enny-for middle Belt Yout Council and Yusuf Amoke-for Northern Anti-corruption front.

HARRISON EDEH,ABUJA

