Arik Air migrates to Hitit’s full Crane solution suite

Arik Air, one of Africa’s leading carrier has completed the migration of passenger service solution to Hitit’s Crane Solution Suite. The airline becomes the eighth African airline to sign to the Crane Solution Suite. Hitit CS actively supports airlines‘ operations in Nigeria, Tanzania, Tunisia and Namibia having prioritized Africa as an area of strategic focus. In 2016 Hitit’s reservation systems processed more than 55.5 million passenger bookings worldwide.

Sequel to the successful migration, Arik Air will enjoy access to the premium suite of Hitit Crane Solution of innovative products covering passenger reservation, departure control, website, operations planning, customer care and revenue accounting. As of June the migration to Crane solutions has been completed successfully and Arik Air has started to use Crane solutions

Hitit CS has a clear strategic focus on Africa. Since 2015, the airline and travel IT solution provider from Turkey has convinced eight African airlines as new customers to benefit from its innovative IT solutions. Hitit CS has been renowned for its close partnership with its customers. Arik Air, the latest new customer for Hitit CS, is West Africa’s leading airline operating domestic and regional flights.

Arik Air CEO, Roy Ilegbodu, said: “We want to maintain our market leadership and give our customers a pleasant flying experience. The migration to Hitit’s IT solutions is a key step for growth and excellent service delivery.

Hitit CEO Gokman said: “Hitit is a customer oriented company. Creating turn-key solutions and meeting all of our partner airlines requirements are in Hitit’sfundemental features. So, our customers do not simply acquire Crane solutions. We strongly believe working hand in hand with our partners is the key success and that we will continue to grow together.

Arik Air is the new addition to our user community who decided to use Crane solutions for all of their operations.”

About Arik Air

Founded in 2006, Arik Air is West and Central Africa’s largest carrier. The airline operates from two hubs in Lagos and Abuja. It operates scheduled flights to 19 domestic destinations and eight regional destinations.

About Hitit CS

Founded in 1994, Hitit CS is a provider of new generation airline, airport and travel industry software products and services that support the most complicated and demanding needs of fast growing industry players. While Crane PAX/DCS address reservation, ticketing, check-in, departure control and loyalty management needs, Crane RA, Crane CA, Crane SP, Crane OCC, Crane CREW and Crane ALM address, respectively, revenue accounting, cost accounting, schedule planning, operation control, crew management and tour operator/charter management services. Renowned for its close partnership with its customers, Hitit receives excellent reception for its products and services as well as its excellent customer care.

The post Arik Air migrates to Hitit’s full Crane solution suite appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

