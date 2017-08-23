Censors Board seizes pirated Jenifa’s Diary, The Wedding Party, others in Alaba – TVC News
Censors Board seizes pirated Jenifa's Diary, The Wedding Party, others in Alaba
Related image Pirated copies of 'The Wedding Party', 'Jenifa's Diary', 'Wives on Strike' and A trip to Jamaica' have been seized by the The National Film and Video Censors Board in Alaba market. During a raid carried out last week, the NFVCB also …
