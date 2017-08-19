Pages Navigation Menu

Arrested traffickers: ‘FRSC lied’ …Report false and baseless …44 Minors were heading to Sunday school camp

United Church of Christ in Nigeria HEKAN has condemned in strong terms the arrest of 40 of its Sunday school pupils and two teachers who were arrested by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps Kaduna state command while on their way from Makarfi LG to attend the annual HEKAN National Sunday School Camp at […]

