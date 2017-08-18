Arsenal Defender Gabriel Paulista Joins Valencia

Gabriel Paulista has joined Valencia for an undisclosed fee, Arsenal have announced.

The Sao Paulo-born defender made a total of 64 appearances for the Gunners following his arrival from Villarreal in January 2015.

Gabriel Paulista had fallen below Rob Holding, Laurent Koscienly, Shkodran Mustafi and even usual left-back Nacho Monreal in the centre-half competition.

Gabriel started his career with Brazilian club Vitoria before moving to the Yellow Submarine in Spain.

He joined the Gunners just two season ago, with Wenger desperate to sign a centre-back.

Gabriel will be reunited with his former Villarreal coach Marcelino and told reporters: “I’m very happy and delighted.

“I’ve spoken to Marcelino on several occasions and I know his method of work.”

Gabriel has become Valencia’s third summer arrival following the signings of Serbia international midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic from Astana and Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Neto from Juventus.

The post Arsenal Defender Gabriel Paulista Joins Valencia appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

