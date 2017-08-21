Arsenal Defenders Carl Jenkinson And Cohen Brammall Set To Join Birmingham On Loan Deals

Arsenal have allowed Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Brammall to join Birmingham City on season-long loan deals.

Jenkinson, 25, who has one England cap, suffered a cruciate knee injury while on loan at West Ham two seasons ago and has not played for the Gunners since.

Bramall, 21, joined Arsenal from non-league Hednesford last January and featured in the club’s pre-season tour of Australia.

Birmingham are hoping to complete the deals today and get them straight in the team.

The double deal continues Arsenal’s clear out of squad players after Gabriel joined Valencia for £10m.

Deportivo La Coruña are also closing in on Lucas Perez on a loan deal with an option to buy next year.

Birmingham have won just one of their four games this season and sit 15th in the table.

